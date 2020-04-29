Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)?

The shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bradesco S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BBD is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Goldman thinks that BBD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.74.

The shares of the company added by 11.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.48 while ending the day at $3.60. During the trading session, a total of 26.47 million shares were traded which represents a -20.41% decline from the average session volume which is 21.98 million shares. BBD had ended its last session trading at $3.24. BBD 52-week low price stands at $2.99 while its 52-week high price is $9.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Banco Bradesco S.A. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.83% to reach $4.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.35 and traded between $0.80 and $0.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NDRA’s 50-day SMA is 0.9120 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2386. The stock has a high of $2.25 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 626033.7 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 631,668 BBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.92% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 113.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ICM Asset Management, Inc. sold more NDRA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ICM Asset Management, Inc. selling -24,017 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 663,884 shares of NDRA, with a total valuation of $479,324. Longboard Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more NDRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,270 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares by 24.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 97,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,560 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. which are valued at $70,684. Following these latest developments, around 7.30% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.