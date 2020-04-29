Is It Crazy To Buy Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) And Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tupperware Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2019, to Underperform the TUP stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley & Co. in its report released on January 31, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. B. Riley & Co. was of a view that TUP is Sell in its latest report on November 28, 2016. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TUP is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 64.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.67.

The shares of the company added by 21.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.17 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 4.94 million shares were traded which represents a -65.66% decline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. TUP had ended its last session trading at $2.12. Tupperware Brands Corporation currently has a market cap of $126.68 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 1.86. TUP 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $24.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.84 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tupperware Brands Corporation generated 123.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 207.14%. Tupperware Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is now rated as Underweight. Robert W. Baird also rated AM as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that AM could surge by 21.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.54% to reach $5.88/share. It started the day trading at $4.89 and traded between $4.5625 and $4.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AM’s 50-day SMA is 3.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.05. The stock has a high of $13.72 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.91%, as 49.96M TUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.72% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more AM shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 17,358,078 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,110,414 shares of AM, with a total valuation of $132,531,869. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more AM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,561,821 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by 12.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,761,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,799,697 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation which are valued at $54,099,364. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,577,583 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,446,950 shares and is now valued at $49,238,595. Following these latest developments, around 13.50% of Antero Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.