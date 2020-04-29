Is It Crazy To Buy Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) And Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

The shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Buckingham Research was of a view that GOL is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Goldman thinks that GOL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.52.

The shares of the company added by 11.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.02 while ending the day at $4.42. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -29.43% decline from the average session volume which is 2.05 million shares. GOL had ended its last session trading at $3.96. GOL 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $23.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. generated 453.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.07%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. has the potential to record -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Stephens also rated GLUU as Downgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $4 suggesting that GLUU could surge by 1.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.18% to reach $7.86/share. It started the day trading at $8.34 and traded between $7.72 and $7.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLUU’s 50-day SMA is 6.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.00. The stock has a high of $11.28 for the year while the low is $3.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.18%, as 14.75M GOL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.66% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 188.78, while the P/B ratio is 5.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GLUU shares, increasing its portfolio by 124.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 9,192,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,565,020 shares of GLUU, with a total valuation of $104,193,976. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GLUU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $70,767,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, DNB Asset Management AS increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by 32.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,130,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,022,780 shares of Glu Mobile Inc. which are valued at $25,982,499. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Glu Mobile Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 948,214 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,591,297 shares and is now valued at $22,589,258. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Glu Mobile Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.