Is It Crazy To Buy eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.03.

The shares of the company added by 16.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.29 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 643822.0 shares were traded which represents a -41.02% decline from the average session volume which is 456560.0 shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.28. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $0.71.

The eMagin Corporation generated 3.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. eMagin Corporation has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $67. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CRWD as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $67 suggesting that CRWD could surge by 4.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $73.32/share. It started the day trading at $74.71 and traded between $68.39 and $70.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRWD’s 50-day SMA is 56.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 62.65. The stock has a high of $101.88 for the year while the low is $31.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.80%, as 3.19M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.83% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.72% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC bought more CRWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 65.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC purchasing 1,406,632 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,542,471 shares of CRWD, with a total valuation of $197,244,785. Point72 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more CRWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,797,482 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,773,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 40,551 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. which are valued at $98,760,897. In the same vein, Marshall Wace North America LP increased its CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,391,054 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,458,631 shares and is now valued at $81,216,574. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.