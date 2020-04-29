Is A Downturn Overdue? Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)?

The shares of Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 07, 2018. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gevo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2018, to Neutral the GEVO stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Sell rating by UBS in its report released on September 26, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GEVO is Buy in its latest report on September 25, 2012. UBS thinks that GEVO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2011 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.32.

The shares of the company added by 31.11% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.88 while ending the day at $1.18. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -1136.61% decline from the average session volume which is 165610.0 shares. GEVO had ended its last session trading at $0.90. Gevo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.20, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GEVO 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $3.60.

The Gevo Inc. generated 16.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -26.0%. Gevo Inc. has the potential to record -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.29% to reach $1.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.392 and traded between $0.35 and $0.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.4224 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6711. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1326907.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.75%, as 826,000 GEVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.34% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.78% over the last six months.

Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,210,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, HBM Partners AG (Investment Manag… decreased its Novan Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,173,207 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,624 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $557,273. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 12,251 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 620,808 shares and is now valued at $294,884. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.