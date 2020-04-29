Is A Downturn Overdue? Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)?

The shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Macro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BMA is Hold in its latest report on June 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $39.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.86.

The shares of the company added by 16.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.475 while ending the day at $16.44. During the trading session, a total of 913201.0 shares were traded which represents a -135.18% decline from the average session volume which is 388300.0 shares. BMA had ended its last session trading at $14.15. BMA 52-week low price stands at $13.59 while its 52-week high price is $77.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.63%. Banco Macro S.A. has the potential to record 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $1.76 and traded between $1.56 and $1.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGI’s 50-day SMA is 1.8759 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.1948. The stock has a high of $8.44 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.47%, as 12.12M BMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.02% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.29% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.15% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.