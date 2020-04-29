Are The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has a beta of 0.74, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.34, and a growth ratio of 3.85. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.26, with weekly volatility at 2.85% and ATR at 8.07. The EL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $137.01 and a $220.42 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.03% on 04/28/20. The shares fell to a low of $167.81 before closing at $175.73. Intraday shares traded counted 1.02 million, which was 59.33% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.52M. EL’s previous close was $168.92 while the outstanding shares total 366.68M.

Investors have identified the Personal Products company The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $61.94 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EL, the company has in raw cash 3.6 billion on their books with 891.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 8348000000 million total, with 4953000000 million as their total liabilities.

EL were able to record 964.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 609.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.25 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recorded a total of 4.62 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 15.77%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.04 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.58 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 366.68M with the revenue now reading 1.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.90 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EL attractive?

In related news, Director, Hockaday Irvine O Jr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 192.80, for a total value of 771,180. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION now sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,094,257. Also, Vice Chairman, MOSS SARA E sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 13. The shares were price at an average price of 214.84 per share, with a total market value of 2,448,088. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP-Global R&D, Haney Carl P. now holds 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,843,697. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

8 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $172.85.