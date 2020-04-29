Analysts Turn Mixed On Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC), Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

The shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on June 07, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $15 price target. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Select Interior Concepts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.65.

The shares of the company added by 29.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.5501 while ending the day at $3.31. During the trading session, a total of 502877.0 shares were traded which represents a -244.72% decline from the average session volume which is 145880.0 shares. SIC had ended its last session trading at $2.56. Select Interior Concepts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 SIC 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $14.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Select Interior Concepts Inc. generated 5.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Select Interior Concepts Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. Exane BNP Paribas also rated TTWO as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $113 suggesting that TTWO could surge by 8.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $125.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $131.61/share. It started the day trading at $125.66 and traded between $120.42 and $120.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTWO’s 50-day SMA is 116.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 121.93. The stock has a high of $135.70 for the year while the low is $96.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.01%, as 4.09M SIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 41.28, while the P/B ratio is 5.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TTWO shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 733,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,901,287 shares of TTWO, with a total valuation of $1,530,221,651. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TTWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $703,542,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by 2.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,259,664 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,030 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. which are valued at $623,848,747. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 487,523 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,562,690 shares and is now valued at $422,570,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.