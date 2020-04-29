Analysts Turn Mixed On Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV), Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

The shares of Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on December 14, 2015. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Inuvo Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on September 29, 2015, to Buy the INUV stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on May 19, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 169.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.07.

The shares of the company added by 10.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.22 while ending the day at $0.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -110.05% decline from the average session volume which is 688970.0 shares. INUV had ended its last session trading at $0.23. Inuvo Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 INUV 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $1.75.

The Inuvo Inc. generated 714000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Inuvo Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is now rated as Neutral. Berenberg also rated ROKU as Initiated on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $137 suggesting that ROKU could surge by 5.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $128.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.21% to reach $126.90/share. It started the day trading at $127.26 and traded between $118.5101 and $119.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROKU’s 50-day SMA is 101.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 124.56. The stock has a high of $176.55 for the year while the low is $58.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.50%, as 11.73M INUV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.48% of Roku Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ROKU shares, increasing its portfolio by 44.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,793,994 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,141,036 shares of ROKU, with a total valuation of $799,657,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ROKU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $679,974,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… decreased its Roku Inc. shares by 8.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,975,837 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -375,713 shares of Roku Inc. which are valued at $347,806,221. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Roku Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 495,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,950,456 shares and is now valued at $345,585,891. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Roku Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.