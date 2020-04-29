Analysts Turn Mixed On GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

The shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Neutral the GLOP stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7. Evercore ISI was of a view that GLOP is Underperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that GLOP is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 273.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.10.

The shares of the company added by 12.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.25 while ending the day at $5.64. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a -109.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. GLOP had ended its last session trading at $5.01. GasLog Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GLOP 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $21.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Partners LP generated 96.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.52%. GasLog Partners LP has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.73% to reach $2.07/share. It started the day trading at $3.20 and traded between $2.895 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWN’s 50-day SMA is 1.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.00. The stock has a high of $4.24 for the year while the low is $1.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 88.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.42%, as 79.79M GLOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.36% of Southwestern Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.80, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 27.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 78.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 39.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SWN shares, increasing its portfolio by 33.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 19,889,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,787,666 shares of SWN, with a total valuation of $133,151,156. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more SWN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,113,213 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by 5.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 75,764,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,877,487 shares of Southwestern Energy Company which are valued at $128,041,746. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Southwestern Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,053,127 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 57,382,476 shares and is now valued at $96,976,384. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Southwestern Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.