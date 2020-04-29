Analysts Turn Mixed On China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFS), Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.37.

The shares of the company added by 19.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4611 while ending the day at $0.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.1 million shares were traded which represents a -675.24% decline from the average session volume which is 142390.0 shares. CIFS had ended its last session trading at $0.47. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 CIFS 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. generated 208000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.59% to reach $30.82/share. It started the day trading at $22.66 and traded between $20.51 and $20.98 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $16.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.08%, as 9.22M CIFS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.75% of Medallia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. bought more MDLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchasing 887,334 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,999,089 shares of MDLA, with a total valuation of $100,181,744.

Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Medallia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.