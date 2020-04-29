Analysts Turn Mixed On Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX:RVP)

The shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $16 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Builders FirstSource Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Buy the BLDR stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. DA Davidson was of a view that BLDR is Buy in its latest report on February 05, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that BLDR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.00.

The shares of the company added by 9.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $16.14 while ending the day at $17.30. During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -35.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. BLDR had ended its last session trading at $15.80. Builders FirstSource Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.83, with a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BLDR 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $28.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Builders FirstSource Inc. generated 14.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.0%. Builders FirstSource Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $3.21 and traded between $2.71 and $2.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RVP’s 50-day SMA is 1.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.33. The stock has a high of $3.45 for the year while the low is $0.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 44456.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 73.33%, as 77,056 BLDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.50% of Retractable Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.93, while the P/B ratio is 3.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 389.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 123.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BML Capital Management LLC sold more RVP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -33.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BML Capital Management LLC selling -753,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,464,702 shares of RVP, with a total valuation of $2,284,935. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more RVP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,622,247 worth of shares.

Similarly, PSM Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Lang… increased its Retractable Technologies Inc. shares by 427.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 185,080 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 150,000 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. which are valued at $288,725. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Retractable Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,312 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 175,040 shares and is now valued at $273,062. Following these latest developments, around 44.50% of Retractable Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.