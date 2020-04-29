Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

The shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Edge Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Outperform the UE stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on August 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Evercore ISI was of a view that UE is In-line in its latest report on April 01, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that UE is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.87.

The shares of the company added by 15.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.94 while ending the day at $10.98. During the trading session, a total of 2.33 million shares were traded which represents a -55.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.5 million shares. UE had ended its last session trading at $9.50. Urban Edge Properties currently has a market cap of $1.3 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.85, with a beta of 1.32. UE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $21.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Urban Edge Properties has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. MKM Partners also rated ATVI as Upgrade on April 02, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that ATVI could surge by 8.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.77% to reach $69.56/share. It started the day trading at $67.33 and traded between $63.72 and $63.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATVI’s 50-day SMA is 60.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.99. The stock has a high of $68.32 for the year while the low is $41.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.34%, as 15.74M UE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Activision Blizzard Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.77, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more ATVI shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 13,266,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,949,291 shares of ATVI, with a total valuation of $3,744,223,829. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,414,799,499 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by 4.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 57,067,093 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,324,854 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. which are valued at $3,394,350,692. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Activision Blizzard Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 759,925 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 53,450,036 shares and is now valued at $3,179,208,141. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.