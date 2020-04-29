Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realogy Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Negative the RLGY stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on June 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Compass Point was of a view that RLGY is Sell in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RLGY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.02.

The shares of the company added by 18.46% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.77 while ending the day at $4.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.95 million shares were traded which represents a -74.63% decline from the average session volume which is 3.41 million shares. RLGY had ended its last session trading at $3.63. Realogy Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RLGY 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 435.0%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $41. Argus also rated LYFT as Initiated on April 21, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 36.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.60% to reach $51.43/share. It started the day trading at $35.11 and traded between $32.42 and $32.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYFT’s 50-day SMA is 30.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.79. The stock has a high of $68.33 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.07%, as 18.44M RLGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.53% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 141.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 23,145,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,507,790 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $1,060,784,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $472,022,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,225,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $194,011,737. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,741,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,095,441 shares and is now valued at $190,512,591. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.