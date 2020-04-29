Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON), NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

The shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Neonode Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 07, 2015, to Buy the NEON stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2014. That day the Ascendiant Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on June 08, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 257.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 81.30.

The shares of the company added by 9.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.43 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -2165.77% decline from the average session volume which is 54360.0 shares. NEON had ended its last session trading at $3.55. Neonode Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 NEON 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Neonode Inc. generated 2.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.23% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.025 and traded between $3.50 and $3.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NK’s 50-day SMA is 3.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.75. The stock has a high of $9.90 for the year while the low is $0.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.79%, as 3.63M NEON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.04% of NantKwest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 969.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 202.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more NK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 39,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,634,925 shares of NK, with a total valuation of $4,708,584. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,070,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its NantKwest Inc. shares by 90.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 674,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 319,902 shares of NantKwest Inc. which are valued at $1,942,260. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC increased its NantKwest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 109,280 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 309,339 shares and is now valued at $890,896. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of NantKwest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.