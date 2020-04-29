Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

The shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garrett Motion Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.91.

The shares of the company added by 14.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.67 while ending the day at $5.15. During the trading session, a total of 865145.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.81% incline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. GTX had ended its last session trading at $4.51. GTX 52-week low price stands at $2.50 while its 52-week high price is $19.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garrett Motion Inc. generated 187.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.29%. Garrett Motion Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $102.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.16% to reach $95.07/share. It started the day trading at $104.36 and traded between $96.70 and $97.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INCY’s 50-day SMA is 80.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.59. The stock has a high of $104.81 for the year while the low is $62.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.59%, as 7.23M GTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Incyte Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.57, while the P/B ratio is 8.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.80%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.74% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more INCY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 457,790 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,434,663 shares of INCY, with a total valuation of $2,375,190,371. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more INCY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,443,683,828 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by 5.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,427,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -830,066 shares of Incyte Corporation which are valued at $983,266,606. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,502 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,018,771 shares and is now valued at $806,904,600. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Incyte Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.