Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

The shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 10, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Civeo Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Scotia Howard Weil advised investors in its research note published on July 13, 2016, to Sector Outperform the CVEO stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Focus Stock rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2016. That day the Scotia Howard Weil set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotia Howard Weil in its report released on May 06, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that CVEO is Sector Outperform in its latest report on September 15, 2015. Sterne Agee CRT thinks that CVEO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.18.

The shares of the company added by 9.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.4175 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 524466.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.37% incline from the average session volume which is 684390.0 shares. CVEO had ended its last session trading at $0.43. Civeo Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CVEO 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $2.21.

The Civeo Corporation generated 3.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Civeo Corporation has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.39% to reach $3.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.85 and traded between $0.65 and $0.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRSX’s 50-day SMA is 0.7238 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1976. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1366.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 541.07%, as 8,757 CVEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 72.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.03% over the last six months.