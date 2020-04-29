Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2018. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2018, to Hold the APRN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on May 04, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $3.50. Stifel was of a view that APRN is Hold in its latest report on February 14, 2018. Gabelli & Co thinks that APRN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 524.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.06.

The shares of the company added by 10.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.33 while ending the day at $12.55. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a 20.91% incline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. APRN had ended its last session trading at $11.34. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 APRN 52-week low price stands at $2.01 while its 52-week high price is $28.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Blue Apron Holdings Inc. generated 43.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 72.89%. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. BMO Capital Markets also rated FATE as Downgrade on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FATE could surge by 26.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.37% to reach $38.38/share. It started the day trading at $30.98 and traded between $27.51 and $28.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FATE’s 50-day SMA is 26.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.71. The stock has a high of $32.39 for the year while the low is $12.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.71%, as 11.64M APRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.65% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 86.68% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,216,809 shares of FATE, with a total valuation of $249,125,328. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FATE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,928,798 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by 11.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,756,318 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 506,366 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $105,637,823. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 571,834 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,229,154 shares and is now valued at $93,929,510. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.