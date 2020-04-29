Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH), Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

The shares of Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $26 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arch Coal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the ARCH stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Jefferies was of a view that ARCH is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ARCH is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.89.

The shares of the company added by 12.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.17 while ending the day at $25.61. During the trading session, a total of 695630.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.42% decline from the average session volume which is 572890.0 shares. ARCH had ended its last session trading at $22.82. Arch Coal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ARCH 52-week low price stands at $21.80 while its 52-week high price is $100.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Arch Coal Inc. generated 105.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 311.38%. Arch Coal Inc. has the potential to record 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. H.C. Wainwright also rated GERN as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that GERN could surge by 65.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $3.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.24 and traded between $1.14 and $1.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GERN’s 50-day SMA is 1.1126 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3165. The stock has a high of $1.94 for the year while the low is $0.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.66%, as 32.75M ARCH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.41% of Geron Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GERN shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,536,850 shares of GERN, with a total valuation of $18,488,852. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GERN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,111,249 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by 5.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,764,109 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,286 shares of Geron Corporation which are valued at $11,619,290. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Geron Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 130,650 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,639,024 shares and is now valued at $4,330,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Geron Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.