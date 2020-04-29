Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) move down -6.08% this morning: AMKR Price downtrend Looks Real

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares fell to a low of $9.17 before closing at $9.57. Intraday shares traded counted 4.45 million, which was -158.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.72M. AMKR’s previous close was $10.19 while the outstanding shares total 240.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.06, and a growth ratio of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.93, with weekly volatility at 7.18% and ATR at 0.69. The AMKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.40 and a $15.24 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.08% on 04/28/20.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits company Amkor Technology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMKR, the company has in raw cash 895.56 million on their books with 144.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2001533000 million total, with 1059803000 million as their total liabilities.

AMKR were able to record 91.42 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 210.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 563.85 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Amkor Technology Inc. recorded a total of 1.18 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.25% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 955.48 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 222.98 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 240.49M with the revenue now reading 0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.56 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMKR attractive?

In related news, EVP & General Counsel, ROGERS MARK N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.14, for a total value of 22,850. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CHURCHILL WINSTON J now sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,408. Also, Director, Carolin Roger Anthony sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.89 per share, with a total market value of 520,756. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Carolin Roger Anthony now holds 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 153,240. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 35.80%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Amkor Technology Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.50.