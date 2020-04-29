2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

The shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the SNDX stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $16. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that SNDX is Buy in its latest report on January 05, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that SNDX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 264.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is 58.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.90.

The shares of the company added by 69.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.00 while ending the day at $19.50. During the trading session, a total of 15.0 million shares were traded which represents a -5550.53% decline from the average session volume which is 265500.0 shares. SNDX had ended its last session trading at $11.51. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 SNDX 52-week low price stands at $5.35 while its 52-week high price is $12.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 24.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.45%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $277. Guggenheim also rated IDXX as Initiated on May 23, 2019, with its price target of $276 suggesting that IDXX could surge by 5.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $275.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $281.00/share. It started the day trading at $276.95 and traded between $263.95 and $264.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDXX’s 50-day SMA is 248.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 266.16. The stock has a high of $296.25 for the year while the low is $168.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 36.40%, as 2.07M SNDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.46% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.08, while the P/B ratio is 127.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 726.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IDXX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -20,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,300,546 shares of IDXX, with a total valuation of $2,252,964,263. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IDXX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,242,099,650 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fundsmith LLP increased its IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,591,899 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,883 shares of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $1,112,341,614. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IDEXX Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,902 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,771,848 shares and is now valued at $913,692,460. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of IDEXX Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.