2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $16 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seritage Growth Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company added by 10.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.81 while ending the day at $10.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -18.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. SRG had ended its last session trading at $9.54. SRG 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $46.43.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -113.33%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Craig Hallum also rated NEO as Resumed on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that NEO could surge by 14.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.63% to reach $32.75/share. It started the day trading at $30.75 and traded between $27.5502 and $27.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEO’s 50-day SMA is 27.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.00. The stock has a high of $34.97 for the year while the low is $18.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.78%, as 5.05M SRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.12% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 383.15, while the P/B ratio is 5.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 930.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 335,971 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,537,265 shares of NEO, with a total valuation of $401,373,887. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $284,478,669 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of NeoGenomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.