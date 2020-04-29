2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

The shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on July 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RYAM is Outperform in its latest report on May 30, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that RYAM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.76.

The shares of the company added by 23.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.11 while ending the day at $1.35. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -220.34% decline from the average session volume which is 781530.0 shares. RYAM had ended its last session trading at $1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RYAM 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $15.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. generated 64.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. ROTH Capital also rated MR as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that MR could down by -17.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.49% to reach $5.08/share. It started the day trading at $6.47 and traded between $5.64 and $5.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MR’s 50-day SMA is 3.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.24. The stock has a high of $11.77 for the year while the low is $1.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.16%, as 3.14M RYAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.79% of Montage Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 787.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 37.96% over the last six months.

BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,995,333 worth of shares.

Similarly, Raging Capital Management LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by 29.29% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,122,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -465,000 shares of Montage Resources Corporation which are valued at $2,525,857. In the same vein, Western Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its Montage Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 312,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 933,790 shares and is now valued at $2,101,028. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Montage Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.