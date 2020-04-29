2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

The shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Neutral the CGNX stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $36. Bernstein was of a view that CGNX is Mkt Perform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that CGNX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $46.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.79.

The shares of the company added by 12.06% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $52.66 while ending the day at $55.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a -128.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. CGNX had ended its last session trading at $49.84. Cognex Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.20, with a beta of 1.73. Cognex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 CGNX 52-week low price stands at $35.20 while its 52-week high price is $59.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognex Corporation generated 239.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. Cognex Corporation has the potential to record 0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.44 and traded between $3.975 and $4.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OPTN’s 50-day SMA is 4.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.03. The stock has a high of $11.66 for the year while the low is $3.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.87%, as 6.38M CGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.71% of OptiNose Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 294.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 21.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more OPTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 643,062 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,793,572 shares of OPTN, with a total valuation of $30,503,138. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more OPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,165,688 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its OptiNose Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,974,626 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of OptiNose Inc. which are valued at $8,866,071. In the same vein, Thrivent Investment Management, I… decreased its OptiNose Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,317 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,702,543 shares and is now valued at $7,644,418. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of OptiNose Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.