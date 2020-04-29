2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR), Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

The shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on July 10, 2019, to Buy the BHR stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $14.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.99.

The shares of the company added by 13.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.55 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 774444.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.24% decline from the average session volume which is 525960.0 shares. BHR had ended its last session trading at $2.51. BHR 52-week low price stands at $1.14 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.96%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $100. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.98/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.42% to reach $112.13/share. It started the day trading at $119.55 and traded between $111.01 and $111.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGEN’s 50-day SMA is 97.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.86. The stock has a high of $123.81 for the year while the low is $63.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.95%, as 2.99M BHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.20% of Repligen Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 254.19, while the P/B ratio is 5.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 562.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 140,185 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,254,826 shares of RGEN, with a total valuation of $507,300,902. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $420,925,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,287,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,354 shares of Repligen Corporation which are valued at $220,788,235. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Repligen Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 131,766 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,157,197 shares and is now valued at $208,255,798. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Repligen Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.