2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

The shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Azul S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. Buckingham Research was of a view that AZUL is Neutral in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Barclays thinks that AZUL is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $94.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.55.

The shares of the company added by 17.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.69 while ending the day at $8.74. During the trading session, a total of 3.24 million shares were traded which represents a -165.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. AZUL had ended its last session trading at $7.42. AZUL 52-week low price stands at $5.30 while its 52-week high price is $44.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.95 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Azul S.A. generated 384.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.42%. Azul S.A. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Goldman also rated VIRT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15.50 suggesting that VIRT could down by -0.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.68% to reach $24.39/share. It started the day trading at $25.84 and traded between $24.41 and $24.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIRT’s 50-day SMA is 21.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.68. The stock has a high of $26.57 for the year while the low is $14.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.91%, as 7.11M AZUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.00% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 54.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.42% over the last six months.

William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VIRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $171,310,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by 22.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,634,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,395,743 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. which are valued at $158,952,393. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,768,230 shares and is now valued at $140,914,549. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Virtu Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.