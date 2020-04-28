VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is trading at $16.50 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) previous close was $16.31 while the outstanding shares total 475.37M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.95, and a growth ratio of 1.91. VICI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.16% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.60 before closing at $16.50. Intraday shares traded counted 1.96 million, which was 67.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.04M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.25, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 1.27. The VICI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $28.75 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company VICI Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.75 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

VICI were able to record 679.43 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 503.45 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 682.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, VICI Properties Inc. recorded a total of 237.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 10.78 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 226.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 475.37M with the revenue now reading 0.21 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VICI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VICI attractive?

In related news, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.78, for a total value of 167,800. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 167,900. Also, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 21.90 per share, with a total market value of 109,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, KIESKE DAVID ANDREW now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,340. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on VICI Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VICI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.25.