United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) previous close was $102.55 while the outstanding shares total 842.56M. The firm has a beta of 0.92, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.08, and a growth ratio of 3.85. UPS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.25% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $99.80 before closing at $97.17. Intraday shares traded counted 4.46 million, which was 23.31% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.52, with weekly volatility at 2.83% and ATR at 4.19. The UPS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $82.00 and a $125.31 high.

Investors have identified the Air Delivery & Freight Services company United Parcel Service Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $86.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UPS, the company has in raw cash 5.24 billion on their books with 3.96 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 17103000000 million total, with 15413000000 million as their total liabilities.

UPS were able to record 2.26 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 871.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.64 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, United Parcel Service Inc. recorded a total of 20.57 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.94%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.92 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 15.64 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 842.56M with the revenue now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UPS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UPS attractive?

In related news, Chief Operating Officer, Barber James J. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 116.43, for a total value of 174,641. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec, Brothers Norman M. Jr now sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 159,045.

9 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on United Parcel Service Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the UPS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $107.00.