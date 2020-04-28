Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY), Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

The shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Surgery Partners Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGRY is Buy in its latest report on September 18, 2018. Stifel thinks that SGRY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 196.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.96.

The shares of the company added by 18.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.13 while ending the day at $11.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -81.44% decline from the average session volume which is 904210.0 shares. SGRY had ended its last session trading at $9.97. Surgery Partners Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SGRY 52-week low price stands at $4.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Surgery Partners Inc. generated 92.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1020.0%. Surgery Partners Inc. has the potential to record -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.2994 and traded between $0.255 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ROYT’s 50-day SMA is 0.2623 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9958. The stock has a high of $2.34 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 671513.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.12%, as 489,399 SGRY shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 638.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evergreen Capital Management LLC sold more ROYT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -64.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evergreen Capital Management LLC selling -1,994,566 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,077,924 shares of ROYT, with a total valuation of $267,325. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more ROYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,686 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… decreased its Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares by 25.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 82,596 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,400 shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust which are valued at $20,484.