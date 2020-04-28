Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN), R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)

The shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Neutral the BLMN stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. MKM Partners was of a view that BLMN is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that BLMN is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.11.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.585 while ending the day at $10.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.38 million shares were traded which represents a -43.69% decline from the average session volume which is 2.35 million shares. BLMN had ended its last session trading at $9.39. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BLMN 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $24.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bloomin’ Brands Inc. generated 67.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -134.38%. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has the potential to record -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on September 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.01% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.25 and traded between $1.11 and $1.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRD’s 50-day SMA is 1.4853 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7906. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.34%, as 4.04M BLMN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.36% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 250,499 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,287,982 shares of RRD, with a total valuation of $10,825,175. Saba Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more RRD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,745,218 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares by 9.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,740,514 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,564 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company which are valued at $4,546,153. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… increased its R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 800,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,128,845 shares and is now valued at $3,000,562. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.