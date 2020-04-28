Two Stocks To Tuck Away: AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI), First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

The shares of AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AXT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on October 26, 2017, to Buy the AXTI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BWS Financial Markets when it published its report on July 27, 2017. That day the BWS Financial set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on April 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. BWS Financial was of a view that AXTI is Buy in its latest report on April 11, 2017. Needham thinks that AXTI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.08.

The shares of the company added by 10.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.29 while ending the day at $4.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -278.84% decline from the average session volume which is 286310.0 shares. AXTI had ended its last session trading at $4.25. AXT Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 AXTI 52-week low price stands at $1.85 while its 52-week high price is $6.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AXT Inc. generated 26.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 500.0%. AXT Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.50% to reach $18.92/share. It started the day trading at $18.36 and traded between $16.79 and $18.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FHB’s 50-day SMA is 19.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.54. The stock has a high of $31.25 for the year while the low is $14.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.09%, as 2.61M AXTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.01% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.50, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FHB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -146,878 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,541,242 shares of FHB, with a total valuation of $207,306,730. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more FHB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,674,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, American Century Investment Manag… increased its First Hawaiian Inc. shares by 7.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,845,252 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 519,991 shares of First Hawaiian Inc. which are valued at $129,682,016. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its First Hawaiian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 276,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,391,180 shares and is now valued at $105,646,205. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of First Hawaiian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.