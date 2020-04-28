TUP Stock: Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Is Still Worth a Bite

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares fell to a low of $1.92 before closing at $2.30. Intraday shares traded counted 1.65 million, which was 44.72% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.98M. TUP’s previous close was $2.12 while the outstanding shares total 49.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.06, and a growth ratio of 0.67. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.49, with weekly volatility at 11.67% and ATR at 0.30. The TUP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.15 and a $24.16 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.49% on 04/27/20.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Tupperware Brands Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $104.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TUP, the company has in raw cash 123.2 million on their books with 273.2 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 538500000 million total, with 688900000 million as their total liabilities.

TUP were able to record 26.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -25.8 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 87.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Tupperware Brands Corporation recorded a total of 417.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -21.26% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 153.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 263.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 49.10M with the revenue now reading -1.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.96 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.46 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TUP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TUP attractive?

In related news, Director, MARTINEZ ANGEL R sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.55, for a total value of 33,401. As the sale deal closes, the Group President, FENNE STEIN OVE now bought 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 100,950. Also, Director, GOINGS E V bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 02. The shares were price at an average price of 15.00 per share, with a total market value of 502,369. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CLONINGER KRISS III now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,985. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.50%.

0 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tupperware Brands Corporation. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.50.