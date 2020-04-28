Something To Watch Before Buying Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell to a low of $36.91 before closing at $41.04. Intraday shares traded counted 4.16 million, which was 39.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.82M. ENPH’s previous close was $37.21 while the outstanding shares total 119.96M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.63. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.99, with weekly volatility at 7.28% and ATR at 3.66. The ENPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.80 and a $59.15 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.29% on 04/27/20.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Enphase Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENPH, the company has in raw cash 296.11 million on their books with 2.88 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 499657000 million total, with 199311000 million as their total liabilities.

ENPH were able to record 124.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 189.87 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 139.07 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Enphase Energy Inc. recorded a total of 210.03 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 56.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 165.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 44.44 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 119.96M with the revenue now reading 1.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENPH attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, McNeil Jeff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 30.31, for a total value of 227,318. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Operating Officer, McNeil Jeff now sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,951. Also, Director, GOMO STEVEN J sold 67,781 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were price at an average price of 57.92 per share, with a total market value of 3,926,018. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, RODGERS THURMAN J now holds 178,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,360,442. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

9 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enphase Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.64.