Ride Out The Next Market Storm With RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

The shares of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RumbleON Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2019, to Buy the RMBL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that RMBL is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.60.

The shares of the company added by 33.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 4.53 million shares were traded which represents a -566.43% decline from the average session volume which is 679720.0 shares. RMBL had ended its last session trading at $0.27. RumbleON Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RMBL 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The RumbleON Inc. generated 13.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $5.23/share. It started the day trading at $4.33 and traded between $3.6974 and $4.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OII’s 50-day SMA is 5.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.06. The stock has a high of $21.29 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.11%, as 4.24M RMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.69% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OII shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 4,042,534 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,928,559 shares of OII, with a total valuation of $43,889,963. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,564,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,935,138 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,879 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. which are valued at $23,329,306. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Oceaneering International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 223,124 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,502,388 shares and is now valued at $22,057,021. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Oceaneering International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.