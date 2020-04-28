Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

The shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ocular Therapeutix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on May 21, 2019, to Buy the OCUL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 21, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OCUL is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2018. Raymond James thinks that OCUL is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.78.

The shares of the company added by 10.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.19 while ending the day at $5.66. During the trading session, a total of 869536.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.45% incline from the average session volume which is 993160.0 shares. OCUL had ended its last session trading at $5.10. OCUL 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ocular Therapeutix Inc. generated 54.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.26%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) is now rated as Outperform. Morgan Stanley also rated PS as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that PS could surge by 21.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.77/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.87% to reach $20.46/share. It started the day trading at $16.20 and traded between $14.87 and $16.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PS’s 50-day SMA is 13.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.37. The stock has a high of $35.70 for the year while the low is $6.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.99%, as 11.93M OCUL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.07% of Pluralsight Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more PS shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,669,453 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,405,298 shares of PS, with a total valuation of $92,290,172. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,581,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mackenzie Financial Corp. increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by 5.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,837,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 260,400 shares of Pluralsight Inc. which are valued at $53,115,102. In the same vein, Crewe Advisors, LLC increased its Pluralsight Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 90,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,761,680 shares and is now valued at $52,283,246. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Pluralsight Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.