Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

The shares of Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2016. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatronics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.62.

The shares of the company added by 10.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7304 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -182.79% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. DYNT had ended its last session trading at $0.74. Dynatronics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 DYNT 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $3.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatronics Corporation generated 532000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Dynatronics Corporation has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated AMKR as Upgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AMKR could surge by 2.95% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.29% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.29 and traded between $9.57 and $10.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMKR’s 50-day SMA is 9.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.43. The stock has a high of $15.24 for the year while the low is $5.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.50%, as 4.25M DYNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Amkor Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.30, while the P/B ratio is 1.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.01% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more AMKR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -289,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,052,461 shares of AMKR, with a total valuation of $140,628,671. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AMKR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,649,947 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by 2.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,161,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,008 shares of Amkor Technology Inc. which are valued at $63,578,638. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Amkor Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,351 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,778,954 shares and is now valued at $29,438,052. Following these latest developments, around 35.80% of Amkor Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.