Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

The shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 08, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the SYRS stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $13. Wedbush was of a view that SYRS is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SYRS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 31, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.12.

The shares of the company added by 10.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.20 while ending the day at $8.94. During the trading session, a total of 619732.0 shares were traded which represents a -142.59% decline from the average session volume which is 255460.0 shares. SYRS had ended its last session trading at $8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 SYRS 52-week low price stands at $4.26 while its 52-week high price is $11.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 41.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.52%. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. JP Morgan also rated RIGL as Resumed on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that RIGL could surge by 77.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.33% to reach $7.43/share. It started the day trading at $1.78 and traded between $1.55 and $1.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIGL’s 50-day SMA is 1.7750 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0220. The stock has a high of $3.10 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.64%, as 15.26M SYRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.48% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more RIGL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -488,793 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,841,064 shares of RIGL, with a total valuation of $35,632,060. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more RIGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,219,327 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,018,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,457 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $20,308,395. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 877,297 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,525,418 shares and is now valued at $13,299,652. Following these latest developments, around 0.28% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.