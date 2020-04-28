Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

The shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Maxar Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from TD Securities Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. TD Securities was of a view that MAXR is Hold in its latest report on March 01, 2019. CIBC thinks that MAXR is worth Sector Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.42.

The shares of the company added by 15.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.1101 while ending the day at $11.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a 23.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.85 million shares. MAXR had ended its last session trading at $10.07. Maxar Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $688.61 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.63, with a beta of 0.92. Maxar Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MAXR 52-week low price stands at $4.55 while its 52-week high price is $21.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Maxar Technologies Inc. generated 59.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. Maxar Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.10% to reach $2.32/share. It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.3901 and $0.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 1.5348 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.4580. The stock has a high of $16.46 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 53.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.15%, as 61.71M MAXR shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -91.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.54% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $16,641,934. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,311,534 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Valaris plc shares by 5.42% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,288,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,043,727 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $9,129,712. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.