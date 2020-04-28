Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that HEXO is Buy in its latest report on March 02, 2020. Jefferies thinks that HEXO is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.49.

The shares of the company added by 11.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4851 while ending the day at $0.54. During the trading session, a total of 10.44 million shares were traded which represents a -94.13% decline from the average session volume which is 5.38 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $0.48. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.5%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. Wedbush also rated CCS as Downgrade on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that CCS could surge by 27.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.95% to reach $23.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.18 and traded between $15.9002 and $17.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCS’s 50-day SMA is 22.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.43. The stock has a high of $39.31 for the year while the low is $9.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.59%, as 3.36M HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.32% of Century Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 166,906 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,187,128 shares of CCS, with a total valuation of $60,755,227. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more CCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,118,931 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its Century Communities Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,819,003 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Century Communities Inc. which are valued at $26,393,734. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Century Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 21,943 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,664,766 shares and is now valued at $24,155,755. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Century Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.