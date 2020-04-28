Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM), Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.38.

The shares of the company added by 23.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4965 while ending the day at $0.62. During the trading session, a total of 649106.0 shares were traded which represents a -472.56% decline from the average session volume which is 113370.0 shares. GSUM had ended its last session trading at $0.50. GSUM 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $3.80.

The Gridsum Holding Inc. generated 5.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -118.75%.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.19 and traded between $0.18 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.2058 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2677. The stock has a high of $1.31 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.48%, as 5.56M GSUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.31% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $4,081,831.

Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.