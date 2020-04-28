Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD), Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.25.

The shares of the company added by 10.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.82 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 906455.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.94% decline from the average session volume which is 809800.0 shares. YCBD had ended its last session trading at $0.81. cbdMD Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 YCBD 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.24.

The cbdMD Inc. generated 3.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. cbdMD Inc. has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on August 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.68% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $8.47 and traded between $7.69 and $8.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OEC’s 50-day SMA is 10.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.37. The stock has a high of $21.87 for the year while the low is $5.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 247938.21 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.69%, as 223,913 YCBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.92, while the P/B ratio is 2.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 757.24K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more OEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 157,113 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,959,810 shares of OEC, with a total valuation of $59,380,183. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,621,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by 14.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,081,844 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 645,987 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. which are valued at $37,910,556. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,097,796 shares and is now valued at $30,569,558. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.