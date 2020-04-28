New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT): The Fundamentals Have Changed

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.66, with weekly volatility at 7.18% and ATR at 0.35. The NYMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.98 and a $6.47 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.84 million, which was 80.95% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 14.93M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.53% on 04/24/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.91 before closing at $2.03. NYMT’s previous close was $1.98 while the outstanding shares total 384.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.88, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.13, and a growth ratio of 0.47.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Investment company New York Mortgage Trust Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $760.32 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

NYMT were able to record 34.97 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.47 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 35.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. recorded a total of 199.77 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 35.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.1%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 134.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 65.12 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 384.00M with the revenue now reading 0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.64 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NYMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NYMT attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Nario-Eng Kristine Rimando bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 13. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.00, for a total value of 30,000. As the purchase deal closes, the CEO, Mumma Steven R now bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 128,640. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Reese Nathan R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.22 per share, with a total market value of 21,099. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Serrano Jason T now holds 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 234,759. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on New York Mortgage Trust Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NYMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.04.