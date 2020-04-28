Mixed Analyst Attention: Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)

The shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2018. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5. Cowen was of a view that TNP is Buy in its latest report on September 15, 2017. Wells Fargo thinks that TNP is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.19.

The shares of the company added by 16.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.57 while ending the day at $4.02. During the trading session, a total of 3.66 million shares were traded which represents a -340.91% decline from the average session volume which is 831210.0 shares. TNP had ended its last session trading at $3.46. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TNP 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $4.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited generated 192.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.14%. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has the potential to record 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on November 13, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.25. It started the day trading at $0.22 and traded between $0.19 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.1288 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2086. The stock has a high of $0.72 for the year while the low is $0.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.07%, as 2.66M TNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.96% of Enservco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cross River Management LLC sold more ENSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cross River Management LLC selling -74,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,292,892 shares of ENSV, with a total valuation of $1,438,268. AWM Investment Co., Inc. meanwhile sold more ENSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $297,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hunter Associates Investment Mana… decreased its Enservco Corporation shares by 2.99% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,330,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,000 shares of Enservco Corporation which are valued at $155,685. Following these latest developments, around 16.19% of Enservco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.