Mixed Analyst Attention: Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH), Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

The shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $25. Raymond James was of a view that RUTH is Mkt Perform in its latest report on August 13, 2018. Raymond James thinks that RUTH is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 303.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.61.

The shares of the company added by 11.46% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.5625 while ending the day at $9.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -31.64% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. RUTH had ended its last session trading at $8.38. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $278.89 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.46, with a beta of 1.62. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 RUTH 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $27.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. generated 5.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.46%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Raymond James also rated WBS as Upgrade on April 06, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that WBS could surge by 5.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.03% to reach $27.45/share. It started the day trading at $26.26 and traded between $23.85 and $25.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBS’s 50-day SMA is 29.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.38. The stock has a high of $54.30 for the year while the low is $18.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 74.13%, as 3.00M RUTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Webster Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.64, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more WBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 398,914 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,700,399 shares of WBS, with a total valuation of $245,039,137. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more WBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,539,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,888,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 108,351 shares of Webster Financial Corporation which are valued at $180,645,551. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Webster Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 114,361 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,037,011 shares and is now valued at $69,547,552. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Webster Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.