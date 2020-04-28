Mixed Analyst Attention: Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $2.20 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resonant Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the RESN stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. National Securities was of a view that RESN is Buy in its latest report on December 05, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw thinks that RESN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 175.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.46.

The shares of the company added by 13.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.35 while ending the day at $2.62. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -332.05% decline from the average session volume which is 656330.0 shares. RESN had ended its last session trading at $2.31. Resonant Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RESN 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $3.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Resonant Inc. generated 10.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Resonant Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Citigroup also rated PK as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that PK could surge by 41.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.41/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.58% to reach $13.85/share. It started the day trading at $8.20 and traded between $7.27 and $8.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PK’s 50-day SMA is 11.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.17. The stock has a high of $33.02 for the year while the low is $3.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 44.45%, as 13.34M RESN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.87% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more PK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -217,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,176,224 shares of PK, with a total valuation of $294,063,932. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more PK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,186,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 27,356,486 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 490,464 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. which are valued at $216,389,804. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… increased its Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 899,891 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,593,677 shares and is now valued at $91,705,985. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.