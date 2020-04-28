Mixed Analyst Attention: J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

The shares of J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J.Jill Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that JILL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 12, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JILL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.58.

The shares of the company added by 19.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.3801 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -733.89% decline from the average session volume which is 318100.0 shares. JILL had ended its last session trading at $0.37. J.Jill Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 JILL 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $5.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The J.Jill Inc. generated 16.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. J.Jill Inc. has the potential to record -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.3563 and traded between $0.318 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.2979 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4183. The stock has a high of $1.27 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1551414.47 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -51.36%, as 754,608 JILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 24.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more RTTR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -17,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 322,804 shares of RTTR, with a total valuation of $86,189. Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile bought more RTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,806 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 62.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 91,096 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,886 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $24,323. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 46,190 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,190 shares and is now valued at $12,333. Following these latest developments, around 2.18% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.