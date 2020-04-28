Mixed Analyst Attention: Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

The shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $18 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capri Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the CPRI stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. Needham was of a view that CPRI is Hold in its latest report on January 29, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that CPRI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 155.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.91.

The shares of the company added by 10.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.50 while ending the day at $13.86. During the trading session, a total of 3.3 million shares were traded which represents a 34.03% incline from the average session volume which is 5.0 million shares. CPRI had ended its last session trading at $12.50. Capri Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $1.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 46.36, with a beta of 1.58. Capri Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CPRI 52-week low price stands at $5.42 while its 52-week high price is $46.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capri Holdings Limited generated 237.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.05%. Capri Holdings Limited has the potential to record 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.77% to reach $12.83/share. It started the day trading at $8.87 and traded between $8.135 and $8.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FLEX’s 50-day SMA is 9.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.83. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $5.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.18%, as 10.86M CPRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Flex Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -15.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more FLEX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -124,105 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,763,434 shares of FLEX, with a total valuation of $642,893,760. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more FLEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $250,063,531 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Flex Ltd. shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,183,967 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,351,553 shares of Flex Ltd. which are valued at $194,165,724. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Flex Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,570,319 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,859,023 shares and is now valued at $191,444,318. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Flex Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.