KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares fell to a low of $23.90 before closing at $25.80. Intraday shares traded counted 1.87 million, which was 61.07% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.80M. KKR’s previous close was $24.96 while the outstanding shares total 814.27M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.05, and a growth ratio of 2.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.33, with weekly volatility at 3.92% and ATR at 1.67. The KKR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.55 and a $34.14 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.37% on 04/27/20.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company KKR & Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.32 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

KKR were able to record -5.89 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 595.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.68 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, KKR & Co. Inc. recorded a total of 1.06 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 116.75% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 25.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 751.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 311.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 814.27M with the revenue now reading 2.35 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KKR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KKR attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Lewin Robert H bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.38, for a total value of 1,419,000. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, KKR Stream Holdings LLC now sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,360,000. Also, 10% Owner, KKR Phorm Investors L.P. bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.00 per share, with a total market value of 5,000,000. Following this completion of disposal, the General Counsel and Secretary, Sorkin David now holds 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 233,588. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

12 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KKR & Co. Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KKR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.15.