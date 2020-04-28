Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

The shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stratasys Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 01, 2017, to Neutral the SSYS stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on October 20, 2017. Loop Capital was of a view that SSYS is Hold in its latest report on July 25, 2017. Susquehanna thinks that SSYS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.43.

The shares of the company added by 9.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.30 while ending the day at $17.67. During the trading session, a total of 883862.0 shares were traded which represents a -9.92% decline from the average session volume which is 804070.0 shares. SSYS had ended its last session trading at $16.09. Stratasys Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SSYS 52-week low price stands at $12.18 while its 52-week high price is $30.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stratasys Ltd. generated 293.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Stratasys Ltd. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.18% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.90 and traded between $11.70 and $12.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRGB’s 50-day SMA is 15.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.81. The stock has a high of $37.29 for the year while the low is $4.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.96%, as 2.91M SSYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.47% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 686.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RRGB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 43,674 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,361,057 shares of RRGB, with a total valuation of $20,116,206. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RRGB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,508,761 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by 2.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,062,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,461 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. which are valued at $9,051,759. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 697 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 849,014 shares and is now valued at $7,233,599. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.