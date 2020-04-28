Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI), Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

The shares of O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $7 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of O-I Glass Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 13, 2020, to Neutral the OI stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $17. Wells Fargo was of a view that OI is Market Perform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Goldman thinks that OI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.88.

The shares of the company added by 11.41% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.51 while ending the day at $7.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.93 million shares were traded which represents a 33.32% incline from the average session volume which is 2.89 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $6.40. O-I Glass Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 11.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The O-I Glass Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. O-I Glass Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.718 and traded between $0.651 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHUN’s 50-day SMA is 0.7995 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2618. The stock has a high of $8.83 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.23%, as 1.83M OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.61% of Phunware Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 904.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.99% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Khazanah Nasional Bhd. (Investmen… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,205,886 shares of PHUN, with a total valuation of $1,488,973. Turtle Creek Management LLC meanwhile bought more PHUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,046,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Phunware Inc. shares by 69.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,296,489 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 531,835 shares of Phunware Inc. which are valued at $875,130. In the same vein, Firsthand Capital Management, Inc… increased its Phunware Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 682,913 shares and is now valued at $460,966. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Phunware Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.